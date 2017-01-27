Immigration ‘crackdown’ goes bust when all aliens turn up legal

Chonburi Immigration Police swept up about 30 migrant workers but found all had proper working papers.

The attempted “crackdown” on illegal aliens went bust Jan. 20 after officers scooped up Cambodians and Burmese workers at construction camps throughout the area and hauled them into the Jomtien Beach office.

The operation ended up a failure, as officers discovered that every migrant they pulled in was legally documented and had work permits.

Nonetheless, immigration officials warned contractors they’ll be watching and continuing to raid construction camps.