Illegal tour guide arrested

Highway and Tourist police continued their crackdown on illegal tour guides at another Pattaya-area checkpoint.

Officers set up May 18 at the tollgate exiting Highway 7 to catch tour buses entering Pattaya. Drivers were checked for alertness and sobriety while the licenses of tour guides were inspected.

One South Korean national was arrested for working illegally as a guide, which is a profession restricted to Thai nationals by labor law. He faces up to a year in prison and/or a fine of 100,000 baht.

Two other guides were arrested during identical checkpoints set up March 23 and 30.

