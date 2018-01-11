Illegal pub demolished

PATTAYA – A South Pattaya pub was ordered demolished for being constructed without proper permits.

Regional building inspection chief Chris Chunsuriya oversaw the start of demolition Dec. 21 at the Muse Pub at Bali Hai Pier.

The two-story building was erected without permission by Volna Entertainment Co. on 476 sq. meters of land near the jetty. City hall ordered construction halted on Nov. 15. The order was ignored.

Officials then hired a private contractor to take down the building and bill the owner for the cost.

The process is expected to take 45 days.