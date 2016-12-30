Ice cream lady jailed for selling meth

A Lampang woman was arrested for selling drugs out of her Sattahip District ice cream cart.

Romnat Promkaew-ngam, 34, was captured with 0.63 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a Dec. 21 sting operation.

The arrest came on information from a drug user arrested earlier that he got his meth from a woman pushing an ice cream cart in Najomtien Sub-district.

Police said Romnat has been selling ya ice and ya ba for some time to local youths. But she also uses the drugs herself and refused to name her dealer.

She was booked on charges of trafficking a Class 1 narcotic.