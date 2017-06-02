Hooligan monk, 80, raises ruckus on Soi Buakhao

An elderly monk with a reputation as a troublemaker ended up on the police’s radar after allegedly starting a fight in Pattaya.

The 80-year-old monk, identified only as Phra Surin, reportedly assaulted 31-year-old Vitiwat Sanguantrakul as the younger man sat drinking on Soi Buakhao late May 25.

Vitiwat said he had questioned the cleric why he was out so late, and on a Buddhist holy day as well. The monk retorted with an insult and took a swing at him.

Surin simply walked away when police arrived. They rounded him up and drove him to Thamsamakee Temple where they confirmed he resided. The monk, however, didn’t want to go in.

Abbot Somboon Lektamamo said the octogenarian often caused trouble and, that night, had yelled at and insulted him before leaving the temple grounds.

Police left the matter of dealing with robed hooligan in the hands of the clergy.