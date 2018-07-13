Heroic welcome for Thai Navy SEAL team after Tham Luang success

Chonburi – Many people welcomed a group of Thai Navy SEAL members as they returned to their base in Chonburi province, following their successful operation to rescue the 12 young football players and their coach who were trapped in Tham Luang cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

The Royal Thai Fleet commander, Adm. Rangsarit Sattayanukul, along with many public members, greeted the Navy SEALs at U-Tapao International Airport on Thursday.

A total of 159 navy officials, including the Thai Navy SEAL commander, RAdm. Arpakorn Yookongkaew, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy SE, joined the search and rescue operation that captured the imagination of the world.

Many people waiting for their return shouted “Hooyah” as a token of their appreciation to their remarkable service and sacrifice.

A mother of one of the SEAL members who participated in this operation, Sumalee Maksri, said she was delighted that her son successfully completed his mission, adding that she previously felt worried because he did not give any details of his assignment.

The Thai Navy SEAL commander said the Royal Thai Navy is always prepared to respond to disasters in the country, stressing his belief in the capabilities of all officials, and thanked for the dedication from all personnel and support from the general public.