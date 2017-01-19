Health Department warns of chemical-tainted local seafood

The Public Health Department warned Pattaya shoppers about unscrupulous seafood vendors adding a dangerous chemical preservative to “fresh” seafood sold in local markets.

Health workers were out in local markets Jan. 4 warning of the use of formalin as a preservative in fish and fruit. The chemical is added to water to keep them looking fresh, but was created for use in embalming dead bodies.

They said the “fresh” seafood in Pattaya markets is becoming a problematic source of the chemical contamination.

Authorities told shoppers to inspect seafood carefully, especially noting whether it is frozen or sold on ice. If parts of the meat are falling apart while other areas look fresh the product should be avoided. The same applies to crabs and shellfish with a strange odor.

Public health officials also said holiday prices for seafood were 15-20% higher, with fish going for 180-200 baht per kilogram, prawns from 350-450 baht per kilo, crab from 350-450 baht per kilo and squid from 120-150 per kilo.