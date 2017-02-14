Latest NewsPattaya News Happy Valentine’s Day February 14, 2017 0 1018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter It’s that time again, when Cupid is on the hunt. Love is in the air, and if you needed an excuse to spoil that special person in your life, Valentine’s Day next Tuesday offers the best opportunity. Pattaya-area merchants have stocked up on flowers, pillows and dolls in hopes of putting an extra spark into Valentine’s Day sales, and most hotels and venues have planned romantic events just for this day. (See this week’s Community Happenings section for details.) Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at Pattaya Mail Media.