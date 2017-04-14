It’s that time of year again, when nothing is sacred and no one is safe from a good splashing in the heat of summer. Traditionally, April 13 is Wan Sangkhan Lohng, when people clean their houses. April 14 is Wan Nao when people prepare food for Buddhist merit making. April 15 is Wan Payawan, the first day of the new year, when people gather at the wat in the early morning, and in old times was the day subdued water play started – but we all know now how it has changed. Finally, April 16 is Wan Paak Bpee when people pay respect to their ancestors, elders, or people worthy of respect. Scented water is poured over their hands and in turn bless the participants in the ceremony. Happy Songkran from all of us at Pattaya Mail Media Group.