A most happy birthday to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

The Kingdom of Thailand on April 2 celebrates the most auspicious occasion of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 63rd birthday. We at the Pattaya Mail join in with our most humble wishes for HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for a long, healthy and happy life.



Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was born on April 2, 1955, the third child of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit, and the younger sister of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

HRH the Princess holds honorary degrees in Geography, Chinese Studies of Humane Letters, Agriculture, Botany, Chinese, Pharmacy, Information Technology, Rural Technology, Public Health, Humane Letters, Regional Development Strategies, Environmental Science, Veterinary Medicine, Physics, and Laws.

In addition, HRH the Princess presides over ceremonies as well as other social and charity functions all through the year.

In addition to her knowledge of Pali, Sanskrit and Cambodian, HRH the Princess is communicative in both English and French and has been learning Chinese, German and Latin.