Happy Birthday HRH Princess Ubolratana

Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Phannavadi was born on April 5, 1951, in Lausanne Switzerland. She is the eldest child of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit, and the older sister of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

HRH Princess Ubolratana is a very devoted leader of young people in the campaign against drugs, and as such has instituted and keenly watches over the To Be Number One project, encouraging family values, music and sport as alternatives to drug use. She has also set up the Khun Poom project to assist autistic children in Thailand.

In 2008, HRH Princess Ubolratana played the main role in the Thai film “Where The Miracle Happens”.

HRH Princess Ubolratana has also shown a keen interest in the way Thailand is being promoted by the TAT, and regularly attends the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) in Berlin.

Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana graciously donated two million baht in cash and a number of blankets to aid disaster victims of a massive earthquake and tsunami in Japan.