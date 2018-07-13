Happy Birthday HRH Princess Soamsawalee

HRH Princess Soamsawalee of Thailand was born on July 13, 1957 at Guy’s Hospital in London, United Kingdom. She is the eldest child of Mom Rajawongse Adulyakit Kitiyakara (her father was an elder brother of Queen Sirikit of Thailand) and Thanpuying Bandhu Savali Kitiyakara (Princess Bandhu Savali Yugala). She has one younger sister, Mom Luang Sarali Kitiyakara, born April 8, 1966.

Her father was the second child of Prince Nakkhatra Mangkala Kitiyakara, the Prince of Chantaburi II and Mom Luang Bua Sanidvongs. Her mother was daughter of Prince Bhanubandhu Yugala and Mom Luang Soiraya Sanidvongs.

She first attended the primary level at Chitralada School, then moved to Chiang Mai with her father when he was a judge at the Chiang Mai Court. She moved to study at Regina Coeli College, the all-girls academy in Chiang Mai in 1967.

HRH Princess Soamsawalee has shown keen interests in public health and social welfare. The following Thai Red Cross Society programs are officially under her patronage: The Reducing AIDS Infection from Mother to New-Born Baby Program; Medical Funding for AIDS patients; Funding for Reducing AIDS infection from Mother to the New-Born Baby; Milk funds for infants under the “Reduce AIDS effects from Mother to the New-Born Baby” Program; The Foundation of Professor Dr. Mom Rajawongse Galyanakit Kitiyakara; The Program of Life Giving to the Parents of AIDS-infected Babies; Funds for Cancer Treatment in Children; The Princess Pa Foundation.

HRH Princess Soamsawalee, through her office, is very active in relief efforts throughout Thailand.