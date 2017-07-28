Happy Anniversary Pattaya Mail

Thai Hotels Association (THA) eastern Chapter President Sanpech Supabowornsthian said, “Stay with Pattaya and the people forever! All the best, Happy Birthday”.

Nachlada Nammontree ‘Gaye’, executive director of Expat Car Rentals and President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya: “I wish the Pattaya Mail a very Happy 24th Birthday. May you keep moving forward, proceed with stability and overcome any obstacles to achieve success.”

Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA) President Ekasit Ngampiches said, “I wish the Pattaya Mail Media Group a Happy Birthday on the occasion of your 24th anniversary. Your newspaper is a great supporter of the people of Pattaya and I extend my sincere wishes that you have many prosperous years ahead”.