Gov’t plugs Pattaya’s MICE industry to foreign firms

PATTAYA – With Pattaya located in the heart of the planned Eastern Economic Corridor, the city should be an ideal choice for foreign companies looking to stage conventions and exhibitions, top government officials told an international seminar.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Bundit Kunnajukr, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau Vice President for Strategic Development Supawan Teerarat, and EEC Executive Director Cholachit Vorawangso Virakul formed the panel speaking at the Hilton Pattaya to representatives from 35 organizations and 16 countries Aug. 16.

Pattaya’s proximity to Laem Chabang Port, U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport and the industrial estates in Rayong will make it a hub for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, Supawan said.

As such, the government wants to promote Pattaya’s MICE capabilities to not only Thai companies, but overseas firms doing business here as well.

Currently, she said, Thailand’s MICE industry attracts only 1.1 million foreign businessmen, versus 27.1 million Thai conventioneers.

Pattaya is packed with potential, Supawan said, with fine hotels, tourist attractions, meeting space and convenience. It also is the recipient of 1.5 trillion baht in EEC funding, along with Bangkok and Hua Hin.

Cholachit said the goal of the panel discussion was to provide the public and media with details on Pattaya’s potential in the EEC.