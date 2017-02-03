Gangster busted for pedophilia, drugs, guns

By Boonlua Chatree
An accused local gangster has been arrested on charges of molesting an underage teen and possession of illegal drugs and weapons.

Watchirawit Tholang, 20, was taken into custody at his home on Mabyailia Soi 25 in Nongprue Jan. 24. Seized from him were modified firearms, bullets and 1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Known to police as “Bang Han Nernplabwan” Watchirawit was wanted on a Dec. 31 arrest warrant for sexually abusing a minor. No details on the alleged assault were provided.

Police were alerted when he was spotted near Jittapawan Temple.

  • Can we stop minimizing child sexual abuse by calling it pedophilia? Pedophilia is a sexual attraction to children that often has nothing to do with child sexual abuse, and child sexual abuse is the sexual assault of a child that often has nothing to do with sexual pleasure. Child sexual abuse is a serious issue that must be talked about directly with proper terminology if it is to be prevented. The statistics also say that most sexual abuse victims are telling the truth- to the tune of 90% and up. While “alleged assault” might be the proper terminology for journalists, it is highly unlikely that the assault never happened if the child said it did.

    TNF 13
    Advocate for the Primary Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse