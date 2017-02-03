Gangster busted for pedophilia, drugs, guns

An accused local gangster has been arrested on charges of molesting an underage teen and possession of illegal drugs and weapons.

Watchirawit Tholang, 20, was taken into custody at his home on Mabyailia Soi 25 in Nongprue Jan. 24. Seized from him were modified firearms, bullets and 1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Known to police as “Bang Han Nernplabwan” Watchirawit was wanted on a Dec. 31 arrest warrant for sexually abusing a minor. No details on the alleged assault were provided.

Police were alerted when he was spotted near Jittapawan Temple.