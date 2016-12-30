Foreigner beaten unconscious on Walking Street

A foreign man was beaten unconscious by suspected bar bouncers in the Walking Street “safety zone”.

Medics arrived outside the Reggae, Rock and Soul Bar Dec. 22 to find the unidentified man in his mid-20s lying unconscious in a pool of blood. He had injuries to his head and his face was swollen with bruises. He was transported to Banglamung Hospital.

Witnesses said they saw the man being beaten with weapons by a group of young men believed to be bar bouncers.

Authorities were checking security cameras and waiting for the man to wake up to determine who was responsible.

Police previously declared Walking Street a “safety zone” for tourists.