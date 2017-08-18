Foreign biker killed in Sattahip wreck

A foreign motorcyclist was killed when he allegedly cut off a pickup truck in Sattahip.

Edward Anthony Pizsar, 76, was killed instantly in the Aug. 10 wreck at the Sukhumvit Road U-turn in front of navy housing village 19 at the 168-kilometer mark.

Sunthorn Sitthi, 24, said he was driving his Toyota pickup truck from Bang Saray to Sattahip when, at the U-turn, Pizar cut him off with no time to stop. The truck ripped apart the Yamaha Mio and its driver, whose nationality initially was unknown.

Police are investigating Sunthorn’s story and have pulled CCTV camera footage to determine fault in the accident.