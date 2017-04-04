Flooding in Naklua

Despite several initiatives to deal with flooding in the city, on Saturday the 1st of April a downpour that last for approximately one hour left many sois under water.

One area that was particularly affected was Wat Nong Yai Moo 6 in Naklua, which flooded the road by 50cm over a 500 meter stretch. The flooding was so bad that many motorbikes and cars could not pass through and in the end authorities used a 6 wheeler truck to block the road.

Mr. Sompong Puangmalai age 58, one of the residents of the area said that usually if there are heavy rains like this it’s quite normal for the road to flood, making the route inaccessible to anyone. It’s only after a 2-3 hours when the rain has stopped that water levels will reduce back to normal. It is to his belief that the reason for the flooding is likely cause by the large amounts of trash that gets washed into the drainage system, which slows down the drainage.

From Mr. Chalerm Phonlokin who lives on the same soi stated that if he is at home when there are heavy rains he will warn individuals who are driving on small vehicles that the road is now inaccessible because of the high water levels. Sometimes there are people who won’t heed his warnings and still try to pass through, the end result inevitably would be engine failure, this has happened several times to many people, mostly to those who aren’t from the area or aren’t familiar with the route and the continual problem of flooding.