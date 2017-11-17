Fleet show parade on Sunday

Drones, paramotors flying machines banned 12-22 November

Fifteen Pattaya-area tourist attractions will take part in a parade of “culture and color” for the International Fleet Show Nov. 19.

The parade will march from Soi 6 to Pattaya School No. 8. Beach Road will be closed at 6 a.m. for the 9 a.m. procession.

Tourism attractions agreeing to participate in the parade are the Alcazar Show, Art in Paradise, Baan Sukhawadee, Cartoon Network Amazone Waterpark, Easy Kart, Frost Magical Ice, Love Art Park, Mini Siam, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Pattaya Elephant Village, Pattaya Floating Market, Ramayana Water Park, Sanctuary of Truth, Sriracha Tiger Zoo, and the Thai Village.

The parade will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Bali Hai boat operators and related businesses will be closed Nov. 19-20 when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will be at the pier for the show and ship parade.

Note: This message comes through from the RTN: On the auspicious occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN, the Royal Thai Navy is designated to host the International Fleet Review 2017 around Pattaya Bay from 12-22 November 2017. The Royal Thai Navy’s Second Air Defense Regiment and the Royal Thai Naval Air and Coastal Defence Command are tasked with aerial security in and around the exhibition area. Please be warned that it is strictly prohibited to operate drones, paramotors or any other flying machines in this area during 12-22 November 2017. Thank you for your attention and cooperation.