Fishermen, boaters argue for Laem Chabang Port compensation

PATTAYA – Fishermen and boat operators pleaded their case for compensation for financial damage caused by the expansion of Laem Chabang Port.

Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong chaired the Sept. 5 meeting with residents, Sriracha locals and Fisheries Department officials.

The meeting comes amid complaints and claims for compensation caused by Phase 2 of the port’s expansion. Laem Chabang is now moving into Phase 3 but affected residents say the project should be delayed until the economic impact from Phase 2 is addressed.

The meeting was an opportunity for those affected to explain the situation so that the Port Authority of Thailand can consider and possible compensation.

Those possibly eligible for payouts include fishermen operating within 5.4 kilometers from Laem Chabang Port, mussel farmers and boat and tour operators.

Details were tracked back from first investments, production, income and expenses so that they can estimate compensation.

Those affected said financial payments should be made or training paid for so they can enter a new occupation.