Fire breaks out on Koh Sak ferry

A local Pattaya islands ferry caught fire with 130 passengers aboard, but no one was injured.

The blaze broke out Feb. 25 as boat was returning from Koh Sak to Bali Hai Pier. Fire trucks, police and volunteers rushed to the jetty.

Captain Isara Muensaen told police they had loaded a group of 130 Russian tourists and were coming back from a day on Koh Sak. As they approached Bali Hai, thick smoke began spewing from the engine room. He told the passengers to stay calm and he managed to dock at Bali Hai without further incident.

The fire, which caused minimal damage to the ferry, was thought to have been caused by leaking diesel fuel. The vessel was to be thoroughly inspected before it was put back into service.