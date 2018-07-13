Feathered forecast, Thai parrot predicts 2018 World Cup winners

JR, a macaw parrot at Khao Kheaw Open Zoo has again stunned visitors and tourists with his ability to pick football championship winners, this time making a prediction for the World Cup 2018 final match between Croatia and France.

JR picked the French flag with his beak after waddling around both nations’ banners for some time. JR has been part of fun and excitement in many football tournaments, both World Cup and Euro Championships, and has correctly guessed the outcome of final matches at least 5 times in the past.

Thai Post Office company deputy managing director, Manop Sornviboonsak said similar events have been regularly held at the zoo to form a love of animals and also encourage people to buy postcards and send in their one national team answer for a chance to win many prizes contributed by national newspaper company Thairath.

The World Cup final match is set to kick off on Sunday, July 15 at 10pm (Thai time).