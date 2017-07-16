Father Ray partners to develop new wheelchair

PATTAYA – The Father Ray Foundation has partnered with Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi and STR Software Co. to develop a new electric wheelchair and customized cushions for the disabled.

Father Ray President Rev. Peter Pattarapong Srivorakul inked the agreement July 3 with Kritchon Phumkittipit, associate dean at Rajamangala, and STR Managing Director Eakarin Sangdhammarath.

Under the agreement, Foundation subsidiary Ray Social Enterprise Co. will cooperate on development of a new kind of electric wheelchair as well as rubberized seat cushions.

Ray Social Enterprise is an organization focusing on unity, following a philosophy that “there is strength in harmony”.

Unit chief Rev. Picharn Jaiseri said the joint development will further the Father Ray Foundation’s focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The subsidiary previously developed a ‘smart circuit breaker” called RAYeBuild, which promises to better control current and prevent electricity leakage and surge damage.