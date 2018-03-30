‘Energy Points’ can earn SMEs government funding

Small businesses can earn hundreds of thousands of baht in government funding for investment and expansion by conserving power under an “Energy Points” program.



Chonburi Deputy Gov. Phawat Lertmukhda opened the March 22 presentation by the Energy Ministry at the Tide Resort in Bangsaen.

Ministry officials explained to the small- and medium-sized enterprise owners that the Energy Points project is not new, but was poorly promoted previously. So, it is being rolled out again.

Under the program, SMEs can earn “points” by drafting and implementing power-conservation plans. The points can be cashed in for payouts under the Industry Ministry’s Energy-Saving Fund, which can fund capital investment and corporate expansion.

Among the fund rewards is 30-percent funding support up to 300,000 baht to apply towards development of facilities and machinery used for operations. Other benefits include visits to other industrial sites for study, training and more.

Points are awarded in four categories: For announcing a public energy-conservation plan, and for “Energy Manpower Points”, “Planning Points” and “Review Plan Points”.

Specifics on each category were explained at the seminar and are available from the Energy Ministry. Similar seminars are planned for 18 other provinces through May.

For more information, visit EnergyPoints.info or call 02-345-1252-3.