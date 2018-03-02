Endangered turtle struck by prop off Jomtien

PATTAYA – Sattahip’s Sea Turtle Conservation Center came to the rescue of an endangered green turtle injured by a boat propeller in Jomtien Beach.

Center directors and veterinarian Dr. Kirin Sorapipat found the 15-year-old female had suffered three gashes to its hard shell.

The team moved the 26-kilogram amphibian to the conservation center’s hospital where it was determined the wounds weren’t immediately life threatening, although the turtle was at risk of infection, as barnacles and moss had collected inside the cuts.

Dr. Kirin said the turtle was in good condition, although the recovery will be slow. There is nothing medicine can do to repair a broken shell. It must heal on its own.

Conservation center officials called on boat captains to be careful in local waters as this was the second turtle to be hit by a propeller in the past month. A 5-year-old Hawksbill turtle was severely injured by a prop last month.