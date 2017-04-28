Drunk Brit in boxers goes bonkers in Pattaya

A Brit in boxers was tied up by Pattaya residents after he got drunk and ran across their roofs, shouting like a maniac.

The unidentified foreigner was corralled and hog-tied by angry neighbors at the Phra Somkit Apartment on Soi Chalermprakiat 17 April 19.

Believed to have been partying hard for Songkran, the drunk man had climbed up to the roof of one building and ran across the buildings until the roof on one structure collapse. He fell into the house, then ran out into the street where he was knocked down.

Cut and bruised and wearing only underwear, the Briton was tossed in the drunk tank for the night, but refused to speak to police and was unable to show identification in the morning.