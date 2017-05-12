Driver sees ‘ghost’, wrecks truck

Two women who believed they saw a ghost totaled their truck, but escaped injury, when they slammed into a utility pole in Sattahip.

Luethaichanok Namwiset, 21, and her mother walked away from the April 30 wreck outside a navy housing development in Bang Saray April 30. Their Ford Ranger was totally destroyed.

The two women told police they were leaving the village when they saw a large shadow they thought looked like a man with a sinister face in the middle of the road. Luethaichanok swerved and hit the electricity pole, flipping the truck.

The mother and daughter believe the “spirit” they saw was trying to tell them something, but crashed their truck instead. They plan to get a ride to the temple to make merit and cleanse their “bad karma”.

Villagers got in on the hocus-pocus by jotting down the wrecked truck’s license plate number to bet it on the lottery.