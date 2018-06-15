Dr Margret Deter honored for her contributions to society

Dr Margret Deter receives the royal recognition from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
HRH Princess Sirindhorn speaks to Dr Margret and Dr Otmar Deter about their humanitarian projects.
HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously presided over a ceremony recently to recognize citizens for their social commitment and service to the community. Amongst the recipients of the Princess’ awards was Dr Margret Deter, President of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International for her invaluable contributions to the Prosthesis Foundation of the Princess Mother.

Charter President Dr. Otmar Deter was also present at the presentation ceremonies where HRH Princess Sirindhorn spoke with the benevolent couple who gave further details about the many humanitarian projects implemented by their Rotary club.

