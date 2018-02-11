Dongtan Beach smoking ban called success

Pattaya authorities called implementation of their campaign to promote the smoking ban on Dongtan Beach a success and will begin campaigning on other area beachfronts soon.

Thanet Munnoi, director of the Marine and Coastal Resource Management Office Chonburi led a squad of police officers to Jomtien Beach Feb. 1, the first day in which the three-month-old smoking ban was actually enforced.

He said both Thais and foreigners understood the reasons for the ban and the penalties for breaking the law, which include fines of up to 100,000 baht and up to a year in jail.

Thanet added that everyone was cooperating and only smoking in designated areas.

With the Dongtan Beach campaign declared a success, Thanet said similar campaigns can be immediately implemented on all other Pattaya, Jomtien and Naklua beaches.

However, without sufficient numbers of officers to enforce it, the ban might be ignored, Thanet said.