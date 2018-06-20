Disease prevention stressed at preschools

A city hall workshop trained Pattaya preschool administrators how to prevent the spread of disease and keep their students healthy.

Deputy Mayor Vichien Pongpanit and representatives from the Public Health Department opened the June 5 seminar for about 100 teachers and directors from child development centers.

Nursery and preschools are breeding grounds for illnesses, especially diseases such as Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, which is spread by contact with toys and playground equipment.

Kids also suffer from diarrhea, flu, colds, mumps, chicken pox and measles.

The seminar laid out guidelines for preventing the spread of diseases, such as screening and separating ill children, enforcing frequent and proper hand-washing, sterilization of classroom equipment, vaccinations and more.

Educators also were told that a child’s immune system can be hardened by frequent exercise, proper eating habits and plenty of sleep.