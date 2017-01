Police made multiple arrests of both customers and managers at two large Thai clubs in Pattaya during a raid aimed at illegal drugs and shisha.

About 70 officers stormed the Differ pub and Noir Club early Dec. 19, shutting down the music and drug testing customers.

Numerous drug users were found and arrested at Differ and police seized 20 shisha bongs and 42 grams of flavored tobacco.

Users of both ketamine and ecstasy were arrested at Noir and managers of both Noir and Differ were arrested.