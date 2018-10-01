Demolition orders posted for encroaching Naklua homes

More than three dozen properties were ordered demolished for encroaching on public land in Naklua.

Pattaya engineers posted the demolition order for 400 meters of Soi Naklua 12-14 Sept. 20. The residents there have 15 days to remove the encroachments or have them demolished by the city.

Orders are never carried out on time, due to appeals and negotiations. But Pattaya has a strong record of eventually removing encroachments, even if it takes years.

Affected are 14 single-story houses and two-story apartments with 25 units.