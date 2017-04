82 people have died thus far during Songkran 2017.

34 people died on Tuesday the 11th April and a further 48 on Wednesday the 12th April.

630 people have been injured and accidents amount to 586

Over 42% percent of deaths were due to drink diving and approximately 30% because of speeding.

Nearly 85& of the accidents involve motorcycles.

These figures represent a slight increase to last year’s figures for accidents and injuries however I slight decrease in the number of fatalities.