Dane, 73, charged with molesting 17-year-old boy

An elderly Danish man was arrested for allegedly hiring an underage boy for sex in Pattaya.

Arne Nielsen, 73, was slapped with various pedophile charges after the 17-year-old left his room on Soi Sunee Plaza Jan. 20. The Dane allegedly had paid the teen 500 baht for oral sex.

At the same news conference, police also announced the arrest of 30-year-old transvestite Somboon Supasaen who was charged with robbing Briton Marc Robert Weston Pearson of 89,000 baht and 2,000 pounds Sterling after the two had a sexual liaison at the Colin Golf Bar on Soi Buakhao on Dec. 14. Somboon was arrested while hiding out in Bangkok.