Cyclists plant flowers on ride for late King

PATTAYA – Cyclists did “good for Dad” by planting flowers as they trekked around Khao Chee Chan.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Cha­walit Saeng-Uthai opened the Aug. 19 “Cycling to Plant Marigolds” event organized by the Pattaya Press Association, Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism, Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Khao Chee Chan Foundation, Pattaya Cycling Club, Sunday Bike and Raceeg.net.

More than 400 cyclists took part, either in a 70-kilometer ride from the Buddha-engraved mountain to Horseshoe Point, Khao Din Temple, Sak Ngaew Market and back again; or on two shorter rides.

During the rides, cyclists planted marigolds in various places along the routes, all of which are expect to bloom in time for HM the late King’s cremation in late October.

The ride was not a race, although those across the finish line first received trophies and everyone got a t-shirt.