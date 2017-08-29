Crowd exacts ‘street justice’ on Sattahip peeping Tom

Nattawat U-man has been charged with creating pornography.
PATTAYA – A 21-year-old Plutaluang man was arrested for allegedly recording a woman using the restroom at a Sattahip gas station, but not before the customers who discovered him exacted a little street justice.

Police arrived at the station to find a bruised and swollen-faced Nattawat U-man being held by a group of people waiting for authorities.

The crowd told police they caught Nattawat peeking inside the women’s toilet, secretly recording a video of a 25-year-old woman inside.

Police said Nattawat confessed, saying he sells such videos to an agent in Bangkok for 5,000 baht each.

He was charged with creating pornography.

