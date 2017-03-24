Cranky canines annoy Pattaya locals

By Jetsada Homklin
Central Pattaya residents are complaining about a pack of stray dogs that are biting, barking and pooping in their backyards.

Boonsri Supawong is leading the campaign by denizens of Soi Paniadchang 2 about the soi dogs which have taken up residence in the area. She called on Pattaya health officials March 13 to do something about the stray mutt population.

Dogs can be found on the street, lying under cars and on vacant land. Neighbors said several people have been bitten by cantankerous canines.

Residents want the dogs taken to shelters or, at the least, vaccinated for rabies and sterilized.

  • Ken Anderson

    This vermin needs eradicating from every street.
    Far too many of these vile dirty animals roaming around, Not so sure about the suggestion of rabies injections, I would say lethal injections would be more appropriate.