Court dismisses defamation charges filed against Thai PBS by Thung Kha company

The Criminal Court on Tuesday acquitted Thai PBS and its staff members from charges of defamation and violations of the Computer Act lodged against them by Thung Kha gold mining company in Loei province.

The company also demanded 50 million baht in compensation for damage from the defendants.

The court ruled that the charges against them were groundless. But the company plans to appeal the acquittal verdict to the Appeals Court.

The charges stemmed from a report in the Citizen’s Reporters programme featuring a youth camp in Wang Sapung district and their opinions about the impacts to their communities by discharges from the gold mining operations.

The company also filed defamation charges against Mathayom 4 students involved in the production of the programme which was aired by Thai PBS on September 1 last year.