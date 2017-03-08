Couple honored for catching bag thieves

Two Pattaya security guard were honored for catching a pair of teenagers who snatched a woman’s handbag on Soi Buakhao.

Nantawat Santhi and Nattapong Kiewpetch, both 18, were captured Feb. 26 by Sompod Pahulo, 48, and his 39-year-old wife Kanlaya and turned over to police following their robbery of Wannee Leamthonsong, 40.

Police said the two teens admitted to the crime and apologized to Wanee. Nattapong claimed he did it to get money to hold a birthday party.

The Pahulos, who work as guards at the Chateau Dale condominium in Jomtien Beach and are registered as village peace-maintenance volunteers, said they were not afraid to get involved and were trained for such actions.

Pattaya police chief, Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech gave the couple a reward and planned to present them certificates for their bravery. But he also warned the public against vigilantism, warning that intervening in crimes and trying to apprehend suspects can be dangerous.