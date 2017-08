A foreign couple was shamed and detained after being caught having sex in the ocean off Pattaya Beach.

Police stepped out of their station at Soi 9 to spot a large group of people taking photos and video of the naked Caucasian couple in the water about 20 meters away, seemingly oblivious to the commotion.

Police ordered them out of the water. They appeared drunk and stumbled to shore under the lights of the gawkers’ LED flashes.

Once clothed, the couple was fined and released.