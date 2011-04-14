Construction begins in June on new water mains for 3 Pattaya neighborhoods

Officials have allocated 67 million baht to install new underground pipelines to finally solve water-shortage problems three Pattaya neighborhoods.

Construction on Thepprasit Road Soi 11, Soi Khopai 10 and Soi Jurarat will begin in June and run until April next year.

The project stems from a city-wide survey that found 23 neighborhoods with insufficient water supplies. This is due not to a lack of water in area reservoirs, but because of missing, broken or insufficient pipes.

Public Health Department chief, Sompob Wandee, said the planned improvements should “future proof” the water system for some years to come, supporting both city tourism and growth.