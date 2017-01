A Pattaya clinic owner lost part of his big gold necklace to a jewelry snatcher on a motorbike.

Komkrit Uthaiwat told police he had parked his car and was headed into a congee restaurant on North Road in Naklua when a teenager on a motorbike drove by and snatched his 3-baht-weight gold chain worth in excess of 60,000 baht.

He made a desperate attempt to grab the necklace, but lost half of it to the thief.

Police were unable to track down the snatcher.