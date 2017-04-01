Classic Car Friends Pattaya donates 400,000 to the HHN

By Jetsada Homklin
On Friday the 31st March the President of the Classic Car Friends Pattaya Mr Jo Klemm, along with his colleagues visited the Drop in Center of the Human Help Network to hand over a donation of 400,000 to Miss Ratchada Chomjinda Chairman of the HHN foundation.

He was joined by Mr. Martin Koller Event Manager, of the Classic Car Show 2017,Miss Achara Koller Treasurer, and Mr. Pratheep Malhotra media sponsor and Mr. Winston Gale and Mrs. Sukanya Gale Managing Director and General Manager of the Riviera Group that was the main sponsor of the event.

1.(l-r) Pratheep Malhotra media sponsor, Jo Klemm, Martin and Achara Koller hand over a check for 400,000 baht to Ratchada Chomjinda the Director of the Human Help Network Foundation.
The Classic Car show was held for the second year on Saturday the 25th and 26th of March and was a great success with over 90 cars that travelled from all over to make this the biggest ever Classic Car show staged in Thailand.

Over the course of 2 days 1,200 individuals attended the event with a fee of 150 baht per person, and the dinner attracted 200 people each paying 1,500 baht.

Along with the auction featuring donations from generous philanthropists, raising a further 100,000 baht making a grand total of 400,000 baht.

2.Children from the HHN foundation give garlands of thanks to the main spronsor of the Classic Car show Sukanya and Winston Gale from the Riviera Group.
3.A group photo with the children from the Human Help Network foundation with the organizers and sponsors of the event.
Miss Ratchada Chomjinda stated that she was overjoyed that the evnt had been such a success and thanked the organizers. She added that the foundation is in great need if financial help and this donation will make life a lot easier for the children that come under her care.

The foundation will graciously take the donated money and put it into good use, such as improving facilities and equipment for the children who are under the care of the HHN foundation. The goal is to give every child an equal opportunity to grow up to be great adults and help guide them to a better future.

