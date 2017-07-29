City to evict street vendors from Royal Garden pavement

PATTAYA – The city has given street vendors in front of Royal Garden Plaza until the end of July to pick up and leave, yet again taking away some of the charm this beach resort is known for.

Pattaya, backed by soldiers, aggressively rousted street vendors from Pattaya Beach, Walking Street and other public areas last year, but Royal Garden provided the small business operators a bit of sanctuary, allowing them to set up on mall property, out of the jurisdiction of the military and city hall.

The vendors, however, failed to realize the good thing they got and began sprawling out onto the sidewalk again and the military was ready to pounce.

Claiming the public is complaining about the vendors, authorities told mall General Manager Lalita Wimolphan at a meeting with Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri, city and military officials July 18, to acknowledge and accept its policy against street vendors and end their safe haven by the end of July.

Anan said any vendors caught in the area come August will be fined 2,000 baht a day.