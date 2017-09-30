Chonburi’s royal funeral pyre 50% complete

PATTAYA – Chonburi’s scale reproduction of the royal funeral pyre is more than half done and on schedule for completion before the cremation of HM King Rama IX.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thien­chai and top military and provincial officials toured the 4.5-by-4.5-by-20.8-meter copy of the huge pyre being constructed on Sanam Luang in Bangkok on Sept. 18.

The model will serve as the site of Chonburi’s mirror ceremony Oct. 26, one of many being held throughout the country that day.

Being built by Italian Thai Co., the pyre will soon be decorated and ready for services.