Chonburi starts civil servant exercise class

PATTAYA – Chonburi province encouraged its civil servants to get in better shape with the start of a weekly exercise class.

Deputy Gov. Chaichan Iamcharoen kicked of the “Sports for All 4.0” event Sept. 20 outside the provincial hall.

The afternoon exercise sessions comply with a government policy to promote sports and exercise for good physical and mental health.

Classes will vary and include aerobics, Zumba and more dances. The classes are open to government workers, police, military and the public.