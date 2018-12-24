Chonburi rabies ‘red zone’ downgraded

By Warapun Jaikusol
Phot Sitnanukrit said it will take 1-2 years for rabies to return to normal levels in the province.

The red alert status has been canceled for Chonburi as the province’s rabies epidemic eases.

The Department of Livestock Development said Dec. 11 that Chon­buri has been downgraded to a “yellow zone” for rabies infections.

Department staffer Phot Sitnanukrit said there were no recent reports of rabies after a massive effort to vaccinate animals and educate the public.

However, he said, more inspections in outlying areas need to be done.

Phot said it will take 1-2 years for rabies to return to normal levels in the province.

