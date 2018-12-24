Chonburi rabies ‘red zone’ downgraded

The red alert status has been canceled for Chonburi as the province’s rabies epidemic eases.

The Department of Livestock Development said Dec. 11 that Chon­buri has been downgraded to a “yellow zone” for rabies infections.

Department staffer Phot Sitnanukrit said there were no recent reports of rabies after a massive effort to vaccinate animals and educate the public.

However, he said, more inspections in outlying areas need to be done.

Phot said it will take 1-2 years for rabies to return to normal levels in the province.