Chonburi Police trains 1,500 tourist-assistance volunteers

PATTAYA – Chonburi Police trained about, 1,500 people to become tourist-assistance volunteers to improve safety and convenience for visitors.

Provincial chief Pol. Maj. Gen. Nuntachart Supamongkol opened the Feb. 26 course at the First Pacific Hotel & Convention in Pattaya with Royal Thai Police Cadet Academy assistant professor Pol. Col. Tatchakorn Sangthongdee serving as the lead speaker.

The primary job of tourist-assistance volunteers is to assist visitors by answering questions and providing information on tourist attractions. They also can assist travelers in trouble and supplement police in patrolling busy areas.

The volunteers were broken into groups of 500 and given lessons in martial arts and assisting in emergency response. They also were educated on Chonburi’s various tourist attractions.