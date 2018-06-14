Chonburi organizes seminar to create a safe society

PATTAYA – Emergency personnel in Chonburi were given readiness training in firefighting techniques, first aid and caring for the injured to enable them to better handle disasters and other life-threatening situations.

Chonburi Governor Pakara­thorn Thienchai chaired the opening ceremony of ‘Unifying emergency and rescue units and strengthening citizens to create a safe society in Chonburi’ May 30. The seminar was organized by the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization in cooperation with the office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Chonburi province.

Activities included presentations on the readiness of local administration organizations, foundations, and other civilian groups in their readiness in both manpower and equipment to handle emergency situations in disasters and other life-threatening incidents.

Lectures were given on the use of communications by radio or other forms of signals. Firefighting techniques, first aid and caring for the injured were also demonstrated for the participants.

Chonburi Governor Pakara­thorn said that these learning exercises create an understanding amongst the various public and private organizations to work effectively in unison when the need arises.