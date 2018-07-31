Chonburi officials meeting monthly to reduce road wrecks

Chonburi police and administrators have begun meeting monthly to try and reduce the province’s high rate of traffic accidents.

Anucha Sretsatien, secretary for the National Institute of Emergency Medicine, chaired the first meeting July 19 at the Amata Industrial Estate.

Highway and traffic police joined representatives from the Traffic Accident Prevention Bureau to brainstorm more measures to reduce road accidents.

Chonburi has one of the country’s highest accident rates, especially during long holidays, Songkran and New Year. Therefore, monthly discussions were organized for various agencies to discuss methods and ideas to enhance security.

Traffic Police officials said they have increased checkpoints targeting motorcycle-helmet use, seatbelts and licenses. Also, more cameras are being installed on motor­ways to catch speeders.